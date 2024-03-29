News & Insights

US Markets

US says imposing new visa curbs on Hong Kong officials over rights crackdown

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

March 29, 2024 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by David Brunnstrom and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials over the crackdown on rights and freedoms in the Chinese-ruled territory.

A statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in the past year, China had continued to take actions against Hong Kong's promised high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and rights and freedoms, including with the recent enactment of a new national security law known as Article 23.

"In response, the Department of State is announcing that it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials responsible for the intensifying crackdown on rights and freedoms," Blinken said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-843-6366; @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.