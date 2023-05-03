US says deepening ties between Iran, Syrian government should be of concern to the world

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department warned on Wednesday that deepening ties between Iran and the Syrian government should be of great concern to the world, after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Damascus in the first visit by an Iranian head of state since Syria's war began in 2011.

Raisi's visit, which underlines close ties as Syrian relations with Arab states thaw, comes as Iran and regional rival Saudi Arabia rebuild relations after years of tensions, and as Arab states that shunned Assad, including Riyadh, rebuild ties with his government.

