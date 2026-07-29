US-Saudi Sign Landmark Atomic Deal: A Game Changer for Nuclear ETFs?

The signing of a landmark civilian nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia last week marks a key turning point for the global energy landscape. This 30-year, multibillion-dollar deal, finalized on July 22, 2026, opens the door for U.S. companies to build Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, including potential uranium enrichment capabilities.

Consequently, investors seeking to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities stemming from this bilateral accord, which is expected to provide a significant boost to the nuclear power ecosystem, may consider increasing their exposure to nuclear-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

But before we dive into the specifics of these ETFs, it is essential to examine the macroeconomic rationale driving the deal, identify the core corporate beneficiaries, and understand why broad-based ETFs offer a prudent investment approach. This will enable prudent investors to assess this emerging opportunity and make an informed decision.

The Strategic Rationale Behind the Deal

The landmark agreement mentioned above serves both geopolitical and macroeconomic objectives for America and Saudi Arabia amid an evolving global energy transition and shifting geopolitical alignments.

For Saudi Arabia, it is a cornerstone of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy beyond fossil fuels, reduce domestic oil consumption, and meet soaring electricity demands driven by AI and data centers.

For the United States, this agreement, apart from strengthening Washington’s strategic partnership with Riyadh, aims to ensure that American non-proliferation standards and technological architectures (rather than Russian or Chinese alternatives) dominate the Middle East’s nuclear infrastructure for decades to come.

In particular, this partnership provides a massive, multi-decade commercial pipeline, rejuvenating domestic manufacturing, technological innovation, and enrichment capabilities, thereby serving as a powerful growth catalyst for the U.S. nuclear industry.

Key Nuclear Stocks Poised to Benefit

Several nuclear market leaders are uniquely positioned to reap substantial gains from the deployment of reactor fleets and fuel services arising from the latest U.S.-Saudi Arabia deal.

For example, Westinghouse, developer of the AP1000 reactor, with nearly half of the operating nuclear reactors worldwide relying on its technology, can be expected to be a major winner, with its parent company Cameco CCJ seeing direct benefits. Notably, Cameco is one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel needed to operate nuclear power plants.

Pure-play utility companies, such as Constellation Energy CEG, which generate electricity from nuclear power, also stand to benefit from the agreement.

Other key players poised to benefit from this agreement include nuclear technology and equipment suppliers like BWX Technologies BWXT and Centrus Energy LEU. BWXT’s subsidiary Nuclear Fuel Services (“NFS”) is a leading manufacturer of fuel material for all naval nuclear reactors used in U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers, while Centrus Energy is a global supplier of enriched uranium fuel for civilian nuclear power reactors.

Companies like Oklo OKLO are also positioned as key players in the growing advanced reactor space, which Saudi Arabia may explore as part of its commercial nuclear program.

A Game Changer for Nuclear ETFs?

While individual stocks like those mentioned above offer high-reward potential, direct stock investment comes with operational risk, regulatory scrutiny, and lengthy licensing timelines. On the contrary, nuclear ETFs offer a more prudent approach by providing diversified exposure across the entire value chain — from uranium miners to reactor builders and utility operators. This diversification helps mitigate single-stock volatility while capturing the broader industry’s profitability.

For instance, while a pure-play uranium miner might be highly sensitive to commodity price swings, a fund that includes established utility companies can offer more stable returns.

Against this backdrop, investors may consider increasing their exposure to the following ETFs for a comprehensive value-chain diversification:

Global X Uranium ETF URA

This fund, with net assets worth $5.40 billion, offers exposure to 53 companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including businesses engaged in extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries. CCJ (with 23.39% weightage in the fund), Nexgen Energy (6.55%) and OKLO (5.69%) hold the first three spots in this fund.

LEU (3.43%) holds the seventh position. It charges 69 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a volume of 3.19 million shares in the last trading session.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR

This fund, with net assets worth $3.78 billion, offers exposure to 28 companies involved in uranium mining; the construction, engineering and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors; the production of electricity from nuclear sources; or providing equipment, technology and/or services to the nuclear power industry. CEG (9.22%), CCJ (7.78%) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (7.30%) hold the first three spots in this fund.

BWXT (6.49%) holds the fourth spot in NLR, while LEU (5.59%) holds the sixth position. It charges 52 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.44 million shares in the last trading session.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM

This fund, with net assets worth $1.76 billion, offers exposure to 25 companies involved in mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. CCJ (19.68%) holds the first spot in this fund, while Nexgen Energy (12.87%) holds the third spot.

It charges 75 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.30 million shares in the last trading session.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR): ETF Research Reports

Global X Uranium ETF (URA): ETF Research Reports

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM): ETF Research Reports

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.