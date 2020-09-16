US Sanctions Two Russians Accused of Using Fraud to Steal Millions in Crypto

The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on a pair of Russian nationals accused of stealing $16.8 million from customers of three different crypto exchanges, including two in the U.S.

According to a U.S. Department of the Treasury press release, Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karasavidi impersonated the exchanges using fake websites imitating legitimate exchange portals to obtain customer login information.

This information was used to access the customersâ accounts and steal their crypto, the Treasury statement said.

The defendants allegedly laundered the funds using fake profiles on different exchanges.

The exchanges were not identified.

The U.S. Secret Service seized âmillions of dollars in virtual currency,â according to the statement.

Bitcoin, ethereum, monero, litecoin, zcash, dash, bitcoin gold and ethereum classic were all included in the list of sanctioned addresses.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are frequent targets for malicious actors in the space, who typically hope the pseudonymous properties of the technology will allow them to better hide their proceeds, despite that the immutable ledger records all transactions.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.