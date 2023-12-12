US sanctions proposed buyer of HSBC's Russian business

Adds details on sanctions, asset sales in paragraphs 4-5, 9-10

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Russia's Expobank, the proposed buyer of HSBC's HSBA.L local unit, a move that could complicate the British lender's long-awaited departure from Russia.

The latest U.S. sanctions imposed restrictions on hundreds of people and entities, including in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as Washington targets Russia's sanctions evasion, future energy capabilities, banks and its metals and mining sector.

HSBC said in June 2022 that it had agreed to sell a 100% stake in its Russian unit, HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, to privately-owned Expobank. Moscow has steadily tightened restrictions on foreign asset sales since then, with banks requiring President Vladimir Putin's approval for any deal.

The U.S. Treasury said it was imposing sanctions on Expobank "for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy."

The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was targeting financial institutions in Russia to limit Russia's connections with the international financial system, steps it has been taking since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Expobank said the sanctions would not affect its operations.

"We have had time to prepare and take all actions for the comfortable and convenient work of our clients," the bank said. It said all cards issued in Russia would continue working, including those issued by Visa and Mastercard.

Asked how the sanctions on Expobank might affect HSBC's exit plans from Russia, the U.S. Treasury declined to comment. HSBC had no immediate comment.

HSBC earlier this year said it had taken a $300 million loss on the expected sale of its Russian business. Moscow demands discounts of at least 50% on foreign asset sales and Western banks have found it particularly difficult to cut ties with Russia, even as they reduce exposure.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington, Alexander Marrow and Sinead Cruise in London, Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Alexandra Hudson and Paul Simao)

