US sanctions ex-governor of Lebanon's central bank over alleged corruption

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

August 10, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United States has sanctionedthe former governor of Lebanon's central bank, Riad Salameh, and four others close to him, saying his "corrupt and unlawful actions have contributed to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon."

Members of Salameh's family, close associates and his primary assistant were also sanctioned, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Salameh abused his position of power, likely in violation of Lebanese law, to enrich himself and his associates by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars through layered shell companies to invest in European real estate," the department said in a statement.

The United Kingdom also sanctioned Salameh in separate action on Thursday.

US Markets
Reuters
