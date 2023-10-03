US sanctions China-based network accused of trafficking fentanyl

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 28 people and entities accused of involvement in the global drug trade, including a large China-based network that allegedly trafficked the opioid fentanyl.

The move was part of a set of actions the Biden administration was set to announce targeting the supply of so-called fentanyl precursors, chemicals used to produce the powerful synthetic opioid that has fueled a rise in drug overdose deaths in the United States in recent years.

The Treasury Department said in a statement it sanctioned 12 entities and 13 individuals based in China accused of being responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine and MDMA precursors.

Also targeted were two entities and one person based in Canada.

Tuesday's action freezes any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

The Justice Department separately said it was indicting eight China-based companies and eight Chinese nationals on fentanyl-related charges.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Susan Heavey)

