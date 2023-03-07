US safety board opens probe into Norfolk Southern after derailments

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging investigation into Norfolk Southern's NSC.N safety practices and culture after recent derailments and urged the railroad to take steps to improve safety.

Norfolk Southern has been under fire after several derailments of its trains, particularly one on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio that caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

"Given the number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents, the NTSB also urges the company to take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, and implement necessary changes to improve safety," the NTSB said in announcing what it called a special investigation.

The NTSB, Federal Railroad Administration and Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier on Tuesday said they were investigating the death of a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland.

"Now more than ever, it is time for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify on Thursday before a Senate committee on the East Palestine derailment. Since that derailment, some of the town's 4,700 residents have reported ailments such as rashes and breathing difficulties and fear long-term health effects but no deaths or injuries were reported after the derailment.

Since December 2021, NTSB has launched investigation teams to five significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern including a March 4 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Springfield, Ohio.

As part of the special investigation, the NTSB will also review a October 2022 Norfolk Southern derailment in Sandusky, Ohio.

"The continued safe operations of Norfolk Southern is vital to the United States. The NTSB is concerned that several organizational factors may be involved in the accidents, including safety culture," the NTSB said.

