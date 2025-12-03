The US Rollout of MiniMed 780G With Abbott's Sensor May Lift MDT Stock

Medtronic plc MDT has begun the broad U.S. commercial rollout of the MiniMed 780G system integrated with Abbott’s ABT Instinct sensor, designed exclusively for MiniMed systems. Earlier this year, the FDA cleared the SmartGuard algorithm as an interoperable automated glycemic controller (iAGC), enabling integration with the Instinct sensor for type 1 diabetes.

The latest development marks a major achievement in diabetes technology and delivers a smart, seamless way to manage diabetes.

MDT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, MDT shares dropped 1.3%, closing at $102.03. On a promising note, Medtronic’s Diabetes business is in a strong innovation cycle. In the last few months, the MiniMed 780G system received CE Mark for three expanded indications, including for type 2, for children as young as age two and during pregnancy. It also secured U.S. FDA approval for use in adults aged 18 and above, with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes. Pairing MiniMed 780G with the Instinct sensor further advances the company’s efforts to bring the proven clinical outcomes of the system to more people living with diabetes. Accordingly, the news should help support a rebound in MDT stock performance.

Medtronic has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion at present. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) are expected to grow 2.9% over 2025. It has delivered an earnings beat of 2.75%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More on MDT’s Newest Development

MiniMed 780G is Medtronic's most advanced automated insulin delivery system that automatically adjusts insulin every five minutes based on real-time glucose readings, helping reduce highs and lows, and making diabetes management easier and less time-consuming. Abbott's Instinct sensor is based on its most advanced continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, featuring the world's smallest, thinnest, most discreet sensor. It offers a wear time of up to 15 days.



When paired with the MiniMed 780G system, the Instinct sensor provides real-time glucose readings, which the system uses to automate insulin adjustments every five minutes, helping people with diabetes spend less time managing their condition and more time living their lives.

Additionally, the launch of the Instinct sensor expands Medtronic's sensor portfolio, offering more choice alongside the recently launched Simplera Sync sensor and the Guardian 4 sensor. All are part of a growing ecosystem designed to make diabetes care easier and more personalized.

Industry Prospects Favoring MDT

According to Grand View Research, the global diabetes devices market wasvalued at$30.31 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% through 2030. Key factors fueling the market’s growth are the growing prevalence of diabetes, advanced technology, increasing usage of insulin delivery devices and the rise in obesity rates.

More Updates From MDT

Medtronic released its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings last month, with worldwide revenues of $8.961 billion representing a 6.6% year-over-year increase. The Diabetes business saw particular strength in international markets, which grew 11%. Within the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, the company gained share as the Pulsed Field Ablation franchise grew more than 300% in the United States as well as in international markets, based on the strength of the Affera mapping system and the Sphere-9 dual energy and high-density mapping catheter.

MDT Stock Price Performance

Year to date, shares of MDT have gained 27.8% compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth.

