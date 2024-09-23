US Rig Count Falls: Are FANG & EOG Stocks Still Worth Watching?

In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior week’s figure. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.

Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs and its comparison with the week-ago figure indicates the demand trajectory for the company’s oilfield services from exploration and production companies.

Amid a declining weekly rig count, should investors keep an eye on leading oil and gas exploration companies like EOG Resources Inc. EOG and Diamondback Energy FANG? Before diving into that, let's explore the latest rig count data details.

Baker Hughes’ Data: Rig Count in Detail

Total U.S. Rig Count Falls: The number of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 588 in the week ended Sept. 20, lower than theweek-ago count of 590. Moreover, the current national rig count declined from the year-ago level of 630, reflecting the fact that there has been a slowdown in drilling activities. Some analysts see this downside as a sign of increased efficiency among shale producers, who may need fewer rigs. However, there are doubts among a few about whether certain producers have sufficient promising land for drilling.

Onshore rigs in the week that ended on Sept. 20 totaled 567, lower than the prior week's count of 568. In offshore resources, 20 rigs were operating, a decrease from the week-ago count of 21.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Flat: The oil rig count was 488 in the week ending Sept. 20, which is in line with the week-ago figure. The current number of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — was down from the year-ago figure of 507.

U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Declines: The natural gas rig count of 96 was lower than the week-ago figure of 97. The count of rigs exploring the commodity was also below the year-ago week’s tally of 118. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is 94% lower than the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008.

Rig Count by Type: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 15 units, in line with the week-ago count. The horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 573 was down from the prior-week level of 575.

Rig Tally in the Most Prolific Basin

Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil and gas rig count of 307, which was higher than the week-ago figure of 306. The count was, however, below the prior-year level of 317.

Strong Oil Prices Bolster EOG, FANG Stocks

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is currently trading above $70 per barrel, presenting a favorable landscape for exploration and production. Despite moderation in drilling activity as upstream companies prioritize stockholder returns over production growth, the strong pricing environment remains advantageous for energy producers. U.S. oil and gas companies benefit from significantly lower breakeven WTI prices across all shale plays, particularly for existing wells. Furthermore, the average breakeven price for most new wells remains below current market levels, positioning upstream players for continued profitability in the current environment.

Breakeven WTI Price for US Producers

Image Source: Statista

Amid the backdrop, investors seeking medium to long-term gains may keep an eye on energy stocks like EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy.

In the United States, EOG Resources is one of the foremost explorers and producers of oil and gas, with its crude reserves spanning across the United States and Trinidad. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), possesses an extensive inventory of high-quality drilling wells in low-cost, premium resources, ensuring a strong business outlook.

Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the exploration and production company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, is likely to continue witnessing increased production volumes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The recent Endeavor merger has expanded FANG's presence in the Permian Basin, bringing its total pro forma footprint to about 838,000 net acres. As a result, the company now has a larger inventory of prime drilling locations, with a breakeven oil price below $40 per barrel.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.