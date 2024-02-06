News & Insights

US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel

February 06, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

By Humeyra Pamuk

DOHA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal for the release of hostages as part of an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said at a press conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas' response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

Blinken declined to discuss the details of the response.

Washington would use every tool available to reach a pause in fighting that would build upon an earlier release of more than 100 hostages, Blinken said.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential," Blinken said.

The United States was determined to use any pause in the fighting to build a diplomatic path forward to a "just and lasting peace" in the Middle East, he said.

