US retail sales to rise at a slower pace in 2024, says NRF

March 20, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

The NRF has projected retail sales to rise between 2.5% and 3.5% this year to between $5.23 trillion and $5.28 trillion, compared with a 3.6% growth in 2023.

The trade body expects inflation to moderate to 2.2% on a year-over-year basis in December, due to a cooling labor market and retreating housing costs.

Retail sales, as defined by NRF, include both store-based and online purchases in a broad range of retail setting but excludes purchases at automotive dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.

KEY QUOTES

"The resiliency of consumers continues to power the American economy, and we are confident there will be moderate but steady growth through the end of the year," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

"I assumed mid-year reduction in the Fed funds rate, although I'm at the point where it could be moving out. That could negatively impact considerably on decision making by consumers," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said.

GRAPHIC

U.S. retail sales set to grow 2.5% to 3.5% https://reut.rs/3PtKMTw

U.S. retail sales set to grow 2.5% to 3.5% https://reut.rs/3TFWsFb

