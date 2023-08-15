News & Insights

Bonds

US Retail Sales Surpass Expectations with July Surge

August 15, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by James Hyerczyk for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

  • July sales up 0.7%, totaling $696.4 billion
  • Nonstore retailers grow a massive 10.3% YoY
  • Core Retail Sales exceed forecasts, up 1.0%

U.S. Retail Sales See Boost in July 2023

In the latest data, U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2023 experienced a growth, marking a 0.7 percent rise from the previous month, reaching a notable figure of $696.4 billion. Traders were looking for a 0.4% increase.

When compared to July of the prior year, this indicates a 3.2 percent increase. Delving deeper into the three-month span from May to July 2023, the sales surged by 2.3 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2022.

Additionally, Core Retail Sales rose 1.0% versus a 0.4% forecast and 0.2% previous reading.

Dissecting the various segments, retail trade sales saw an uptick of 0.6 percent from June 2023 and stood 2.0 percent above the sales from the previous year. A significant contributor to this surge has been nonstore retailers, witnessing a staggering 10.3 percent growth year-on-year. Furthermore, food services and drinking establishments were not left behind; they boasted an 11.9 percent jump compared to July 2022.

In terms of a short-term forecast, given the consistent growth trajectory in both retail and food services sales, the market sentiment leans bullish. Such positive numbers reflect a robust consumer spending pattern, indicating a thriving economic landscape.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BondsUS Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.