News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Retail Sales Slump Much More Than Expected In January

February 14, 2025 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a slump by auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing retail sales in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of January.

The report said retail sales slid by 0.9 percent in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7 percent in December.

Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a 2.8 percent plunge in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales declined by 0.4 percent in January after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.7 percent in December.

The pullback surprised economists, who had expected ex-auto sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.