U.S. Retail Sales Growth Matches Estimates In April

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed retail sales in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April.

The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.5 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.6 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to grow by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.7 percent leap originally reported for the previous month.

"The consumer has been supported by higher tax refunds, which we calculate have offset the impact of gas prices by a ratio of around two to one," said Michael Pearce, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

He added, "With refund season behind us and gas prices still creeping higher, that will flip in the months ahead, putting downward pressure on spending growth."

The increase in retail sales came despite a pullback in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, which fell by 0.4 percent in April after rising by 0.6 percent in March.

Excluding auto sales, retail sales grew by 0.7 percent in April after surging by 1.9 percent in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

Reflecting higher gas prices, the report said sales by gas stations surged by 2.8 percent in April after skyrocketing by 13.7 percent in March.

Sales by electronics and appliance stores and non-store retailers also saw notable growth, while sales by department stores, furniture and home furnishings stores and clothing and accessories stores fell sharply.

The report said core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, increased by 0.5 percent in April after climbing by 0.8 percent in March.

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