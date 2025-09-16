U.S. Retail Sales Climb 0.6% In August, Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing retail sales in the U.S. rose by much more than expected in the month of August.

The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August, matching an upwardly revised increase in July. Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.5 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

"Stronger-than-expected retail sales removes some urgency from the Fed's decision tomorrow, but it won't prevent the Fed from easing," said FHN Financial Chief Economist Chris Low. "The job market still needs support and rate-sensitive sectors remain under pressure."

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales grew by 0.7 percent in August after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July.

Ex-auto sales were expected to climb by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The stronger than expected ex-auto sales growth partly reflected a 2.0 percent surge in sales by non-store retailers as well as notable increases in sales by clothing and accessories stores and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores.

Meanwhile, the report showed a steep drop in sales by miscellaneous store retailers as well as a slump in sales by department stores.

The Commerce Department said core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, increased by 0.7 percent in August after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July.

