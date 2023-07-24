News & Insights

US Markets

US resumes sharing radar information with Honduras, official says

July 24, 2023 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by Gustavo Palencia for Reuters ->

By Gustavo Palencia

TEGUCIGALPA, July 24 (Reuters) - The United States has resumed providing Honduras with radar information used for the surveillance and pursuit of aircraft suspected of transporting drugs, a Honduran military chief said on Monday.

The United States suspended radar information cooperation with Honduras in 2014 after the Honduran Congress passed a law that authorized its air force to shoot down aircraft suspected of transporting drugs.

Honduras shot down two suspected drug-running planes in 2012, and in response, the U.S. suspended cooperation, arguing it violated a bilateral agreement prohibiting attacks on civilian aircraft.

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Honduran Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Jose Fortin, posted on Twitter a letter from the U.S. embassy in Honduras indicating that the State Department had lifted restrictions to "allow the U.S. government to resume the exchange of real-time air tracking data with Honduras."

"Honduras has demonstrated that it can employ adequate security procedures," the embassy said in the letter, addressed to Defense Minister Jose Manuel Zelaya.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zelaya said in a post on Twitter that the policy change was a "clear sign of President Xiomara Castro's commitment in the fight against drug trafficking and in the security of the region."

Honduran lawmakers passed reforms in 2020 preventing aircraft from being shot down if there are indications that people who are not participating in illicit drug trafficking are on board.

Honduras, an important leg in the smuggling of cocaine from South America to the United States, seized 7,134 kg of cocaine in 2022 after seizing 17,832 kg in 2021, according to information from military authorities.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.