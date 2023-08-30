US restricts exports of some Nvidia chips to Middle East countries -filing

Adds detail from filing

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has imposed restrictions on some Nvidia NVDA.Oartificial intelligence chip exports to certain countries in the Middle East, the company said in a regulatory filing this week.

"During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the USG (U.S. government) informed us of an additional licensing requirement for a subset of A100 and H100 products destined to certain customers and other regions, including some countries in the Middle East," Nvidia said in the filing.

One year ago Nvidia said U.S. officials told it to stop exporting the same two computing chips for AI work to China. The move was seen as potentially slowing Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition.

The announcement also signaled at that time a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

The securities filing, posted Aug. 28, did not detail which countries are newly restricted from receiving chips.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil; editing by Rami Ayyub and Eric Beech)

