US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial in classified documents case

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged the federal judge presiding over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his retention of classified records to deny Trump's request to postpone his criminal trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese)

