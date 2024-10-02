U.S. Representative Michael C. Burgess Just Reported a Sale of $ILMN Stock

In a new disclosure filed today, U.S. Representative Michael C. Burgess reported the sale of $15,001 - $50,000 of ILLUMINA, INC. - COMMON STOCK, in a trade that took place on August 30. Since that trade was made, the stock has fallen approximately 1.84%.



Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.



Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:



- Representative Michael C. Burgess has traded $ILMN 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 09/03, 08/30.



- Representative Thomas H. Kean Jr. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/19.



$ILMN has disclosed $1,580,000 of lobbying in the last year. To see more information on the specific issues that they were lobbying on, you can visit our lobbying dashboard for $ILMN.



To see more data on trading by politicians, check out our congressional trading dashboard.

