U.S. Representative Greg Landsman Just Reported a Purchase of $FANG Stock

August 15, 2024 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Christopher Kardatzke for Quiver Quantitative ->

In a new disclosure filed today, U.S. Representative Greg Landsman reported the purchase of $15,001 - $50,000 of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. - COMMON STOCK, in a trade that took place on July 17. Since that trade was made, the stock has fallen approximately 6.87%.

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

- Representative Greg Landsman purchased up to $50,000 on 07/17.

To see more data on trading by politicians, check out our congressional trading dashboard.

