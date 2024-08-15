U.S. Representative Greg Landsman Just Reported a Purchase of $FANG Stock

In a new disclosure filed today, U.S. Representative Greg Landsman reported the purchase of $15,001 - $50,000 of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. - COMMON STOCK, in a trade that took place on July 17. Since that trade was made, the stock has fallen approximately 6.87%.



Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.



Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:



- Representative Greg Landsman purchased up to $50,000 on 07/17.



To see more data on trading by politicians, check out our congressional trading dashboard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.