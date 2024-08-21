U.S. Representative C. Scott Franklin Just Reported a Purchase of $GD Stock

In a new disclosure filed today, U.S. Representative C. Scott Franklin reported the purchase of $50,001 - $100,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION COMMON STOCK, in a trade that took place on August 07. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 2.55%.



Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.



Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:



- Representative C. Scott Franklin has traded $GD 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 08/07, 08/02 and 0 sales.



$GD has disclosed $9,670,000 of lobbying in the last year. To see more information on the specific issues that they were lobbying on, you can visit our lobbying dashboard for $GD.



