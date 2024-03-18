News & Insights

US Markets

US rejects Cuban accusation that it is behind protests

Credit: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

March 18, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk, Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States is not behind the protests in Cuba and the accusation that Washington was plotting them was "absurd," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing on Monday.

Cuba's government confirmed that five protests had taken place across the island on Sunday. President Miguel Diaz-Canel repeated a frequent accusation leveled by Havana that the United States was seeking to overthrow the island's communist-run government.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)

((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.