US Markets
NSC

US regulators urge railroads to evaluate use of key safety feature

February 28, 2023 — 02:43 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) on Tuesday issued a safety advisory urging carriers to evaluate the use and maintenance of a key technology used to help avoid derailments.

FRA said the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern-operated NSC.N train passed three wayside hot bearing detectors (HBD), which transmit audible alarm messages to crew members alerting them to inspect a hot axle.

The FRA recommended railroads "prioritize embracing industry standards and manufacturer recommendations" on detectors.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC
CP
CSX
UNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.