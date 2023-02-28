US regulators urge railroads to evaluate use of key safety feature

WASHINGTON Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) on Tuesday issued a safety advisory urging carriers to evaluate the use and maintenance of a key technology used to help avoid derailments.

FRA said the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern-operated NSC.N train passed three wayside hot bearing detectors (HBD), which transmit audible alarm messages to crew members alerting them to inspect a hot axle.

The FRA recommended railroads "prioritize embracing industry standards and manufacturer recommendations" on detectors.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

