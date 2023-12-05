News & Insights

US regulators inspect Dr Reddy's, other Indian pharma majors

December 05, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Rishika Sadam and Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

By Rishika Sadam and Kashish Tandon

HYDERABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is inspecting Dr Reddy's REDY.NS research and development centre in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, the pharma company said on Tuesday.

"We confirm the commencement of a USFDA inspection at our R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO)," a Reddy's spokesperson told Reuters.

A unit of Laurus Labs' LAUL.NS subsidiary Laurus Synthesis in Vizag, a city in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, is also being inspected by the U.S. drug regulator, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Rivals Sun Pharma's SUN.NS Dadra facility and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd's TORP.NS oncology unit are also undergoing FDA inspections, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Sun Pharma, Laurus and Torrent did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests seeking comment.

Torrent Pharma closed 1.6% lower following the news, while Laurus Labs ended 0.9% down. Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's settled 0.7% and 0.4% higher, respectively.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Hyderabad, Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

((Rishika.S@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.