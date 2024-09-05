News & Insights

Private Companies

US Regulators Call for Probe into Temu and Shein

September 05, 2024 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Hedder ->

To receive daily updates on tech businesses in your inbox, subscribe to the newsletter ARPU

Popular online retailers Temu and Shein are facing mounting scrutiny over the safety of products sold on their platforms. Two US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) commissioners are now urging a formal investigation into the companies, citing concerns over the alleged sale of dangerous items, including some posing risks to infants and toddlers.

As reported by CNBC, Commissioners Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak issued a letter on Tuesday expressing their concerns and calling for a probe into Temu and Shein's safety practices. The commissioners specifically highlighted reports of the platforms offering products deemed unsafe for children, such as padded crib bumpers linked to suffocation risks.

These concerns were further fueled by a recent investigation by The Information, which revealed that Temu was selling banned crib bumpers while Shein offered children's hoodies with drawstrings, a known safety hazard.

Both companies have maintained that they prioritize customer safety and require sellers to comply with relevant laws and regulations. In statements to CNBC, Shein emphasized its investments in compliance programs and partnerships with testing agencies, while Temu pledged full cooperation with any CPSC investigation.

The calls for scrutiny come amidst Temu and Shein's meteoric rise in popularity, fueled by aggressive marketing campaigns and a constant stream of ultra-low-priced goods sourced from China. Both companies have attracted billions in investment and captured the attention of major players like Amazon, which recently launched its own discount storefront in response to the threat posed by the Chinese newcomers.

However, Temu and Shein's rapid growth has also drawn criticism for their reliance on a trade loophole known as the de minimis exemption, which allows packages valued under $800 to enter the US duty-free. Critics argue that this exemption, intended for small businesses, is being exploited by these e-commerce giants, giving them an unfair advantage while potentially undermining consumer safety.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Private Companies
Hedder
Hedder is an expert-centric publishing house that revolutionizes how investors and industry stakeholders increase their financial and industry knowledge. Our mission is to tear down the walls that have prevented the vast majority of investors from accessing financial knowledge and research. We curate industry executives and subject matter experts as authors, and deliver monthly series at a nominal monthly fee that is affordable for everyone.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.