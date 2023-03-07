US Markets
US regulator seeks more corrective actions from TC Energy after Keystone spill

March 07, 2023 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil and Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline regulator issued an amended corrective action to TC Energy TRP.TO on Tuesday, requiring it to take new actions on more than 1,000 additional miles of its Keystone pipeline that spilled nearly 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas in December.

The Canadian pipeline operator completed a controlled restart of the pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, late last year, returning it to service after a 21-day outage following the spill.

