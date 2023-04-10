US Markets
GS

US regulator orders Goldman Sachs to pay $15 mln for violations of swap business standards

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 10, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered banking group Goldman Sachs GS.N to pay $15 million for violations of swap business conduct standards, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The CFTC said it found that Goldman failed to disclose dozens of pre-trade mid-market marks and also failed to communicate to clients in a fair and balanced manner based on principles of fair dealing and good faith, in violation of regulations.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.