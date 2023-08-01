US regulator opens probe into Tesla cars over loss of steering control

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O latest Model 3 and Model Y cars have become the subject of a safety-related probe following complaints about the loss of steering control and power, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The regulator's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a preliminary evaluation after it received 12 complaints on the issues related to the 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, it said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

