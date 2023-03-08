US regulator okays Freeport LNG completion of Phase 1 restart

New throughout, adds details on restart, background

March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy regulator on Wednesday granted Freeport LNG's request to return to service the last of its three gas liquefaction units and phase 1 facilities at its export plant in Texas.

In February, the LNG export facility, the second-biggest in the U.S., started to exit an eight-month outage that was caused by a fire in June 2022, and restarted its second liquefaction unit last week.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order said Freeport can only produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) up to the maximum authorized capacity of 782 billion cubic feet (bcf) per year, or about 2.14 bcf per day.

Earlier this week, FERC had sought more information from the LNG export company to evaluate its request for its phase 1 restart, which includes three liquefaction units, two storage tanks, and one LNG loading dock.

Freeport LNG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

