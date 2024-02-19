News & Insights

US regulator closes probe into some 2020-2022 Ford Explorer vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

February 19, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday that it is closing a recall query into about 710,000 2020-2022 Ford F.N Explorer Vehicles over reports of power loss.

In June last year, the U.S. auto safety regulator said it was investigating Ford recalling the Explorer SUVs over power loss reports to address a rear axle horizontal mounting bolt that could fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

