US regulator closes probe into some 2010 model Ford Fusions

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was closing an engineering analysis to investigate failure claims for the power steering assist feature on some 2010 Ford F.N Fusion sedans.

The U.S. auto safety regulator conducted a preliminary evaluation in 2016 after it received reports indicating the power steering assist feature on some of the vehicles had failed without warning while they were being driven.

The NHTSA said while no root cause of the issue could be identified, the closing of this investigation did not mean a safety defect did not exist.

