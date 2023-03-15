US regulator approves Canadian Pacific deal to buy Kansas City Southern

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Surface Transportation Board, which oversees U.S. freight railroads, said Wednesday it had approved Canadian Pacific'sCP.TO $31billion deal to acquire U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern with conditions.

The board said it was requiring an "unprecedented seven-year oversight period along with extensive data-reporting requirements." The board said it expects the new single-line service will foster the growth of rail traffic, shifting approximately 64,000 truckloads annually from North America’s roads to rail.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

