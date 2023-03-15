US Markets
CP

US regulator approves Canadian Pacific deal to buy Kansas City Southern

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

March 15, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Surface Transportation Board, which oversees U.S. freight railroads, said Wednesday it had approved Canadian Pacific'sCP.TO $31billion deal to acquire U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern with conditions.

The board said it was requiring an "unprecedented seven-year oversight period along with extensive data-reporting requirements." The board said it expects the new single-line service will foster the growth of rail traffic, shifting approximately 64,000 truckloads annually from North America’s roads to rail.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.