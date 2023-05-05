US regional lenders gain after brutal sell-off on sector instability

By Manya Saini

May 5 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. regional lenders rose in premarket trading on Friday following a brutal sell-off during the week that saw First Republic Bank collapse and peer PacWest Bancorp PACW.O explore strategic options.

PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance WAL.N led gains, up 19% and 17.8%, respectively, while Zion Bancorp ZION.O, Keycorp KEY.N, First Horizon Corp FHN.N, Comerica Inc CMA.N and Truist Financial Corp TFC.N rose between 3% and 10%.

As many as 16 mid-sized banks have shed more than $57 billion in market capitalization since last Friday on renewed fears around the sector's stability, Reuters calculations showed.

The KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX has plunged about 31% this year and is down 12.1% so far this month.

Short-sellers reaped a combined $430.47 million in paper profits betting against PacWest, Western Alliance, Zion and First Horizon on Thursday, according to data from analytics firm Ortex.

Bank

Short profits on Thursday (Ortex data)

Short losses in Friday's premarket at 7:40 a.m. ET

Current % of free float shorted

PacWest

$88,424,459.24

$16,868,666.07

23.57%

Western Alliance

$104,324,869.34

$22,938,625.63

9.57%

Zion

$48,307,994.20

$33,090,091.26

12.14%

First Horizon

$189,412,221.84

$7,212,088.61

7.15%

Wall Street executives and bank analysts have urged regulators to provide greater protection for bank deposits and consider other backstops, arguing only a strong intervention could stop the banking crisis as First Republic Bank became the third major lender to have failed since March.

"You clearly have a situation whereby the market is probing the weakest links after Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic," said Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell.

Regional banks' exposure to commercial real estate, particularly office buildings, has added to stress in the sector already under pressure from deposit flight and declining stock prices.

PacWest, whose shares have plummeted 86% this year, said late on Wednesday it was in talks with potential partners and investors as it weighs strategic options.

Major banks and private equity firms have balked at offering capital infusions to regional lenders struggling for liquidity without a government backstop because of concerns about booking losses on their low-yielding loans and investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank Group TD.TO on Thursday called off its $13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon, citing uncertainty over when the deal would be approved by regulators. Shares of the bank plunged to close down 33%.

Western Alliance shares pared losses as it denied a Financial Times report that said the bank was exploring strategic options, sending its shares down nearly 60% on Thursday.

U.S. regional bank shares plummet as sector grapples with crisishttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HDqint

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.