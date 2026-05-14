US Reclassifies Weed: Can Cannabis ETFs Give Your Portfolio a New High?

In a landmark policy shift, the Trump administration reclassified medical marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance in late April 2026, marking the most significant federal reform on cannabis in more than half a century. This historic pivot acknowledges the medical utility of cannabis, placing it alongside regulated drugs such as Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids, while stripping away its status as a “dangerous drug” comparable to heroin and LSD.

This reclassification has instantly put cannabis stocks back in the spotlight, along with the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them. These diversified investment vehicles may now serve as a primary gateway for investors seeking to capitalize on a regulatory barrier that has finally begun to break down.

To understand the significance of this development, it is necessary to explore the volatile history of cannabis companies and their related funds, the factors behind the reclassification, the growing role of cannabis in medicine, and the market opportunities that could emerge before examining the relevant ETFs in detail.

From Bust to Boom: The Rise of Weed

The journey of cannabis companies and their corresponding ETFs has been volatile. For years, the industry was hampered by "Schedule I" status, which prevented companies from deducting standard business expenses due to a tax code known as 280E. The persistent undercutting of prices by the illegal market also remained a major headwind. As a result, major cannabis ETFs have experienced significant outflows over the past couple of years.

The tide, however, began turning in mid-2025, when reports emerged that the federal government was seriously considering moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. Following a period of significant losses, marijuana ETFs began to rebound on the mere prospect of legalization and federal easing.

This momentum was further boosted by President Trump's visible support for cannabis reform, including a public endorsement of CBD for its health benefits and suggestions around Medicare coverage.

The April 2026 reclassification should now serve as a second accelerant, with its primary benefit being the removal of the 280E tax burden. With rescheduling, cannabis companies registered under state medical programs will, for the first time, be able to deduct standard business costs, which should significantly boost their cash flows and balance sheets. Thus, for cannabis-focused ETFs, this represents a potential “lift-off” moment, as a surge in cannabis companies’ net income could strengthen fund assets and make them far more attractive to institutional investors.

The rationale behind this latest reclassification is rooted in science and public health. Federal health agencies have finally recognized that cannabis has a "currently accepted medical use," particularly in managing chronic pain, epilepsy, and nausea associated with chemotherapy. By moving it to Schedule III, the government is acknowledging its role as a therapeutic tool rather than a street narcotic.

Is the Grass Greener Ahead for Weed?

The latest reclassification eases longstanding barriers to scientific research by opening the door to broader and more rigorous investigation of cannabis’ medical potential, including its well-documented use in managing chronic pain, PTSD, epilepsy, and neurological disorders.

To this end, it is imperative to mention that the DEA has additionally scheduled a broader rescheduling hearing for June 29, 2026, which could extend Schedule III status beyond medical marijuana to cannabis more broadly.

Of course, the reclassification does not resolve every challenge, as cannabis firms still operate in a fragmented, state-by-state regulatory environment, banking access remains restricted, and many U.S. marijuana companies continue to list on Canadian exchanges or trade over the counter. However, improved cash flow from rescheduling could strengthen the financial position of cannabis companies, with the June DEA hearing likely to help determine how far and how quickly this momentum progresses.

Based on these, the outlook for the cannabis market remains solid. As per Grand View Research, the global medical marijuana market could reach $65.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.8%, propelled by rising clinical adoption and growing physician willingness to recommend cannabinoid therapies.

4 Cannabis ETFs Worth Watching

Considering the discussion above, investors seeking to capture the rising momentum of the cannabis market through diversified exposure may consider adding the following ETFs to their watchlist:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS

It is the first actively managed U.S.-listed ETF with dedicated cannabis exposure, focusing exclusively on U.S. companies, including multi-state operators. Curaleaf Holdings enjoys the first spot in this fund, with 10.50% weightage.

MSOS has surged 73.6% over the past year. The fund charges 78 basis points (bps) as fees.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS

It is an active fund that offers exposure to U.S. companies which operate across the cannabis ecosystem. Trulieve Cannabis enjoys the first spot in this fund, with 18.47% weightage.

CNBS has surged 56.4% over the past year. The fund charges 76 bps as fees.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED

It offers concentrated exposure to the largest U.S. cannabis companies. Curaleaf Holdings enjoys the first spot in this fund, with 36.82% weightage.

WEED has rallied 84.3% over the past year. This fund charges 41 bps as gross expense ratio, while its net expense ratio is 0.00%. (Investors should note that fee waivers for WEED are contractual and in effect until at least May 1, 2026, per the issuer)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO

It seeks growth opportunities by investing in equities of U.S. and foreign cannabis-related companies engaging in legal business. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF enjoys the first spot in this fund, with 47.09% weightage.

YOLO has gained 57.2% over the past year. The fund charges 51 bps as fees.



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AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO): ETF Research Reports

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS): ETF Research Reports

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS): ETF Research Reports

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.