U.S. Real Estate Leaders or Global Property Markets? XLRE vs. RWO

Key Points

State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio than State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF provides international exposure while State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF focuses exclusively on U.S. large-cap holdings

Both funds offer similar trailing-12-month dividend yields exceeding 3.00% as of June 12, 2026

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The State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLRE) offers a low-cost, U.S.-concentrated alternative to the global reach and higher fee structure of the State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO).

Investors weighing real estate exposure often choose between domestic concentration and international diversification. While both funds are managed by State Street Global Advisors, they target different benchmarks. This analysis evaluates whether the low-cost, large-cap focus of one fund outweighs the broad, multi-country reach of the other for long-term income seekers.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric RWO XLRE Issuer SPDR SPDR Expense ratio 0.5% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of June 12, 2026) 15.8% 11.1% Dividend yield 3.30% 3.1% Beta 0.90 0.96 AUM $1.24B $7.95B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The cost difference is significant. XLRE charges a lean 0.08% annually, while RWO carries a 0.5% expense ratio. Despite the higher fee, RWO provided a slightly higher trailing-12-month dividend yield of 3.2% compared to 3.1% for its peer.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric RWO XLRE Max drawdown (5 yr) (32.9%) (34.1%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,118 $1,177

What's inside

The State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLRE) offers a concentrated portfolio of 31 holdings, primarily targeting the real estate sector within the S&P 500. Its allocation includes 98% real estate and 2% basic materials. This fund, which launched in 2015, focuses on U.S. firms and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.40 per share. Its largest positions include Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) at 9.93%, Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) at 9.25%, and Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 6.93%. This narrow focus limits geographic diversification but ensures exposure to the most prominent American property companies.

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO) provides a more expansive approach with roughly 220 holdings across U.S., developed international, and emerging markets. Its portfolio is composed of 89% real estate, 7% cash and others, and 1% consumer cyclical. Launched in 2008, it has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.62 per share. Top holdings include Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) , Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)and Equinix Inc.(NASDAQ:EQIX). By tracking a global index, RWO captures price movements from international real estate cycles that XLRE ignores.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

When comparing XLRE and RWO, the key difference is the source of your real estate exposure. XLRE invests in real estate companies within the S&P 500, while RWO includes property companies from both the U.S. and international markets.

XLRE is a focused S&P 500 real estate sector fund with a lower fee. Its performance depends on large U.S. real estate companies and domestic factors such as rent growth, occupancy, financing costs, and valuations. RWO offers exposure to listed real estate in developed and emerging markets, providing broader geographic diversification but with a higher expense ratio, currency risk, and regional property-market risk. Despite its global scope, RWO shares several top holdings with XLRE.

Before choosing between these two ETFs, investors should consider the role real estate should play in their portfolios. XLRE is a good fit for those who want a low-cost way to invest in the U.S. real estate sector through the S&P 500. RWO is better for investors who want more global real estate exposure and are comfortable with higher costs. Both funds react to changes in interest rates and property cycles, so the decision is not just about U.S. versus global, but also about choosing between lower-cost U.S. focus and wider exposure with extra regional and currency risks.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.