News & Insights

US Markets

US pump prices set to jump as refinery outages nip supply, analysts say

Credit: REUTERS/Dronebase Dronebase

March 14, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Shariq Khan for Reuters ->

By Shariq Khan

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists are likely to see gasoline prices turn sharply higher in the coming weeks as major refinery outages have cut supplies ahead of a seasonal jump in demand, analysts said.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline has increased more than 9% from the start of the year to hover around $3.40 since March 8, the highest since early November, according to data from the motorist group AAA.

Higher gasoline bills lifted consumer prices solidly last month, adding to stickiness in U.S. inflation. That is set to be a key talking point for both the Democrats and Republicans ahead of this year's presidential elections in November.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 5.7 million barrels to 234.1 million barrels in the week to March 8, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said this week. They are now trailing their five-year seasonal average by more than 2%, the data showed.

"There is every reason to believe gasoline prices will screech even higher going forward," said Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service, citing higher summer travel demand, the declining fuel stockpiles, and refineries facing multiple issues around the globe.

Total U.S. refinery utilization rates have remained below 87% for eight straight weeks, the longest such stretch since 2021. Research firm IIR Energy expects around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of the roughly 18 million bpd in U.S. capacity to be offline this week, and 885,000 bpd next week.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries this week have added to supply concerns, lifting fuel and crude prices.

Oil prices were already rising prior to the attacks as a result of extended supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. As a result, the EIA raised its retail gasoline price forecast for this year by 20 cents to $3.50 a gallon on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 jumped by $2.16 on Wednesday to settle at $79.72 a barrel, and Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.11 to $84.03 a barrel.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York; Editing by Liz Hampton and Leslie Adler)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.