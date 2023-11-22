US prosecutors want Binance's Zhao to remain in US until sentencing -filing

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors pressed a federal judge on Wednesday to require Binance Holdings founder and former chief Changpeng Zhao to remain in the continental United States before his sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2024, according to a court filing.

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday urged the judge to require Zhao to stay in the United States and prevent him from returning to the United Arab Emirates before his sentencing. Zhao pleaded guilty on Tuesday to violating U.S. laws to prevent money laundering.

Previously, a DOJ spoksperson told Reuters that Zhao was currently expected to stay in the Seattle area until Monday evening, but after that would be allowed to return to his residency in the UAE.

