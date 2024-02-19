US proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza

News & Insights

February 19, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's "support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable," according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.

The draft text also "determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."

It said such a move "would have serious implications for regional peace and security, and therefore underscores that such a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances."

It was not immediately clear when or if the draft resolution would be put to a vote. The United States put forward the text after Algeria requested the 15-member council vote on Tuesday on its draft resolution, which would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

