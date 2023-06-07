US proposes training, pilot certification rules for air taxis

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it was proposing comprehensive training and pilot certification rules for flying taxis.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) have been touted as the future of urban air mobility. Low-altitude urban air mobility aircraft has drawn intense global interest, with numerous eVTOL companies going public. New rules are necessary because many of proposed aircraft take off and land like a helicopter but fly enroute like an airplane, the FAA said, adding it conforms to International Civil Aviation Organization requirements, enabling U.S. pilots to operate in other countries.

