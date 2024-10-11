News & Insights

U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In September

October 11, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - With a decrease in prices for goods offsetting an increase in prices for services, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing producer prices in the U.S. were unexpectedly unchanged in September.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand came in flat in September after rising by 0.2 percent in August. Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices slowed to 1.8 percent in September from an upwardly revised 1.9 percent in August.

Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to dip to 1.6 percent from the 1.7 percent originally reported for the previous month.

