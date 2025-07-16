U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In June

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat in the month of June.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand was unchanged in June after rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in May.

Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.3 percent in June from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in May.

The annual rate of producer price growth was expected to edge down to 2.5 percent from the 2.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.

