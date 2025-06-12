Markets
USD

U.S. Producer Prices Inch Up Less Than Expected In May

June 12, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After reporting an unexpected decrease by U.S. producer prices in the previous month, the Labor Department released a report Thursday showing producer prices crept slightly higher in the month of May.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent after slipping by a revised 0.2 percent in April.

Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent decline originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by producer prices accelerated to 2.6 percent in May from 2.5 percent in April, in line with economist estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.