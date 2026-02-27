U.S. Producer Prices Climb 0.5% In January, More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Friday showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January.

The report said the Labor Department's producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in January after rising by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of producer price growth edged down to 2.9 percent in January from 3.0 percent in December. Economists had expected yearly growth to slow to 2.8 percent.

The stronger than expected monthly producer price growth largely reflected a continued advance by prices for services, which grew by 0.8 percent in January after climbing by 0.7 percent in December.

Prices for trade services led the way higher, surging by 2.5 percent, while prices for transportation and warehousing services jumped by 1.0 percent and prices for other services were unchanged.

The increase in prices for services more than offset a decrease in prices for goods, which fell by 0.3 percent in January after edging down by 0.1 percent in January.

Prices for energy plunged by 2.7 percent and prices for food tumbled by 1.5 percent, but prices for goods excluding food and energy grew by 0.7 percent.

The report also said core producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy and trade services, rose by 0.3 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December.

The annual rate of growth by core producer prices edged down to 3.4 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department released a separate report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of January.

The report said the consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.

The annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 2.4 percent in January from 2.7 percent in December, below estimates of 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, increased by 0.3 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December, matching expectations.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices dipped to 2.5 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December, which was also in line with estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.