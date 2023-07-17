News & Insights

US probes United flight that lost evacuation slide before landing in Chicago

Credit: REUTERS/Louis Nastro

July 17, 2023 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating a United Airlines UAL.O Boeing BA.N 767-300 flight that lost an emergency evacuation slide on Monday shortly before landing safely in Chicago.

After United Airlines Flight 12, with 155 passengers and 10 crew, landed in Chicago from Zurich, Switzerland, maintenance workers discovered the slide was missing, the FAA said. The slide was located in a neighborhood near O'Hare. United said no one was injured on the ground.

