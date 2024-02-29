News & Insights

US probes into over 220,000 Chrysler vehicles over backup camera failure

February 29, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has opened a preliminary evaluation into about 226,249 Chrysler Dodge Journey vehicles over reports of backup camera failure, which can increase chances of a crash.

