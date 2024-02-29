US probes into over 220,000 Chrysler vehicles over backup camera failure

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has opened a preliminary evaluation into about 226,249 Chrysler Dodge Journey vehicles over reports of backup camera failure, which can increase chances of a crash.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

