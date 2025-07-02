U.S. Private Sector Employment Unexpectedly Decreases In June

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of June, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment fell by 33,000 jobs in June after rising by a downwardly revised 29,000 jobs in May.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 95,000 jobs compared to the addition of 37,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson.

