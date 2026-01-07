U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Slightly Less Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 41,000 jobs in December after falling by a revised 29,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 47,000 jobs compared to the loss of 32,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Small establishments recovered from November job losses with positive end-of-year hiring, even as large employers pulled back," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson.

