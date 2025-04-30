U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Much Less Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of April.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 62,000 jobs in April after surging by a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected private sector employment to jump by 125,000 jobs compared to the addition of 155,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment."

