U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In July

July 30, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of July.

The report said private sector employment jumped by 104,000 jobs in July after slipping by a revised 23,000 jobs in June.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 78,000 jobs compared to the dip of 33,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Our hiring and pay data are broadly indicative of a healthy economy," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "Employers have grown more optimistic that consumers, the backbone of the economy, will remain resilient."

